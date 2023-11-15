Business Bac Ninh’s new FDI projects increase more than three-fold By October 20, the northern province of Bac Ninh granted licences to 308 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, worth more than 908 million USD, an increase of 3.14 times compared to the number of projects recorded in the same period last year.

Business Symposium highlights Vietnam-Australia cooperation on cattle raising A symposium on strengthening the Vietnam-Australia technical, trade and investment collaboration in the cattle raising sector took place in Hanoi on November 14, with the participation of over 100 delegates from government bodies, associations, businesses, and universities of the two countries.

Business Honda Vietnam’s automobile, motorbike sales drop in October Honda Vietnam has revealed that its retail sales of motorcycles and automobiles in October dropped by 7.5% and 15.9% respectively compared to previous month due to market difficulties.

Business Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Ngoc Tu said on November 14.