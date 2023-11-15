Int'l chemical industry exhibition opens in HCM City
The 18th International Vietnam Chemical Industry Exhibition opens in HCM City on November 15, 2023. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The 18th International Vietnam Chemical Industry Exhibition (VINACHEM EXPO 2023) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15, gathering 375 Vietnamese and international exhibitors.
Jointly organised by the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the 3-day event features products and technologies in the fields of chemicals, plastics, adhesives, and tapes.
Within the framework of the event, representatives from domestic and international businesses will have a chance to join field trips to a number of factories, export processing zones (EPZ), and industrial parks (IPs) in HCM City and Hanoi.
CCPIT Vice President Liu Ji Gang said the number of Vietnamese exhibitors increased significantly compared to previous years, and this is expected to contribute to deepening the cooperation between Vietnam and China, and other countries in the field of chemical industry.
According to Phung Manh Ngoc, Director the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Chemical Agency, the domestic chemical industry has developed strongly in recent years and contributed positively to Vietnam's industry development.
VINACHEM EXPO - the largest international event of the chemical industry in Vietnam, is expected to create motivation for the domestic and foreign business community to focus resources on technological innovation, improve the quality of products and competitiveness, and join the global value chain.
According to statistics from the Vietnam Industry and Trade Information Centre (VITIC), as of 2022, Vietnam had over 1,800 chemical production enterprises. Under the country’s strategy for developing the chemical industry by 2030, the sector will grow at an annual rate of 10-11% per year./.