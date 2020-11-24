ASEAN Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000-mark The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has surpassed the 500,000-mark, with 4,442 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

ASEAN ASEAN countries join hands to combat climate change Cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be critical to complement and scale up efforts by each member nations, said a recent article published on the Jakarta Post.

ASEAN Australian Ambassador lauds Vietnam’s chairing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits Vietnam’s chairing the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits over the last week was an exceptional achievement given the hugely disruptive impact of COVID-19 on the ASEAN calendar this year, Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Will Nankervis has said.

ASEAN EAS countries seek result-oriented energy policy for economic recovery Delegates at the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) – Energy Ministers’ Meeting on November 20 reiterated the significance of ensuring stable supply and clean energy with affordable prices to support economic and daily activities.