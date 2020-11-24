Int’l community appreciates ASEAN’s role, ASEAN-UN cooperation
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy (Source: VNA)
New York (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, said on November 23 that the international community highly values the role of ASEAN as well as the cooperation between the bloc and the UN.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Quy said that a resolution on ASEAN-UN Cooperation was approved at the 75th UN General Assembly earlier the same day with three records: the shortest discussion time, the shortest canvass time, and the largest number of co-sponsor countries compared to other resolutions on ASEAN-UN cooperation.
The newly-adopted document is of great significance as the approval of the resolution as well as the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action for 2021-2025 creates a firm foundation for other resolutions after 2023-2025 and creates a premise for both sides to implement the millennium goals in 2030.
According to Quy, the resolution contains updates on cooperation outcomes between the UN and ASEAN over the past two years, especially in 2020 when Vietnam plays the role of the ASEAN Chair.
With its role, Vietnam, on behalf of ASEAN, drafted and negotiated the content of the resolution./.