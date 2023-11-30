Int’l community hails Vietnam’s commitments to climate change actions: Ambassador
Public opinion in the region and the world highly values Vietnam's commitments to climate change actions, especially the fact that Vietnam is among the few developing countries to announce the commitment to cutting net emissions to zero by 2050 and eliminating coal-fired power in the 2030-2040 period, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan (Photo: VNA)Cairo (VNA) – Public opinion in the region and the world highly values Vietnam's commitments to climate change actions, especially the fact that Vietnam is among the few developing countries to announce the commitment to cutting net emissions to zero by 2050 and eliminating coal-fired power in the 2030-2040 period, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UAE Nguyen Manh Tuan.
In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondent in the Middle East-North Africa region on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s participation in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE, the diplomat said that right after the COP26, Vietnam has taken actions to implement its commitments against climate change.
In the COP28, Vietnam aims to reaffirmed its determination to strengthen international cooperation in climate change response, he said.
As an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam will actively engage in common international collaboration plans and programmes such as the Global Stocktake and discussions on a Loss and Damage Fund as well as the roadmap to reduce and eliminate coal gas power.
Vietnam will organise an exhibition on the cause of climate change response in Vietnam, along with a ceremony to announce the country’s plan to mobilise resources for the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and introduction on Vietnam’s efforts to mitigate, adapt to climate change and promote green growth of Vietnam over the years, the diplomat said.
Ambassador Tuan said that the public opinion in the region and the world has recognised Vietnam’s practical efforts against climate change, including the establishment of a national steering committee on the implementation of Vietnam’s commitments at COP26, and the realisation of the national strategy against climate change until 2050, the national strategy on green growth in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) - Update in 2022, the sustainable forestry development programme for the 2021-2030 period, and the 8th national power development plan.
Regarding Vietnam’s expectations at the COP28 and the contributions of PM Chinh’s trip to the Vietnam-UAE relations, Ambassador Tuan said that Vietnam expects that its participation in the event will help promote substantial and effective cooperation in climate change response.
Illustrative image (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)Vietnam hopes that at the COP28, countries will announce plans to implement their NDCs at a higher level, thereby contributing to the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as enhance adaptability to and resilience against climate change.
PM Chinh’s participation in the COP 28 carries a significant meaning, sending out many important messages of the Party and State of Vietnam to international friends, reaffirming the Communist Party of Vietnam’s external policy, especially policy regarding climate change response, said the diplomat.
Besides, it also affirms Vietnam’s strong support to the COP28 host, one of the new and potential partners of Vietnam in many areas, he stated.
The ambassador said that the PM’s trip to the UAE will create a new breakthrough, deepening and lifting the Vietnam-UAE ties to a new height.
Along with the PM’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, this visit is expected to promote Vietnam's relationship with Gulf countries, bringing it into a new stage of development and making the UAE and member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) increasingly closer to Vietnam, said the ambassador./.