Politics Navies of Vietnam, Thailand boost exchanges Vessels 264 and 265 together with a delegation of Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People’s Navy arrived at Songkhla Port, south of Thailand, on November 30, starting a visit to the High Command of Naval Region 2 of the Royal Thai Navy.

Politics Cambodian NA President’s visit enhances Vietnam – Cambodia traditional solidarity President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary is paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 30 to December 2 at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam contributes 500,000 USD to aid Palestinians The Vietnamese Government will donate 500,000 USD through the United Nations (UN) Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support efforts of the UN and demontrate the spirit of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Politics UN Secretary-General appreciates Vietnam’s efforts to implement climate commitments United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres appreciated Vietnam’s efforts to implement international commitments related to climate while hosting Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at the UN headquarters on November 29.