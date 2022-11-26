Business Vietnam, Denmark cooperate in production, management of organic products The Danish Embassy in Hanoi on November 25 held a workshop on organic production, and certification and management of organic products to share experience between the two countries in this field.

Business Vietnamese firms seek cooperation opportunities in US market A delegation of over 30 Vietnamese enterprises is paying a fact-finding tour to the US market from November 20 to December 1, with an aim to build effective business strategies in the global economy through digital transformation and innovation.

Business Vietnam developing green buildings towards net zero emissions Vietnam is focusing on developing more green works as an effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Business Vietnam, Laos eye 2 billion USD in two-way trade Vietnam and Laos expect to achieve 2 billion USD in two-way trade in the near future, given that the figure surged 28.2% annually to 1.4 billion USD in ten months of this year, heard a forum held in Vientiane on November 25.