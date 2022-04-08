Int’l conference, exhibition on control, automation opens in HCM City
The Vietnam Automation Association (VAA) and the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City jointly held the sixth Vietnam International Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation (VCCA) on April 8 under the theme of “Automation in the Vietnam National Digital Transformation Programme: Intelligent and Innovative”.
Addressing the conference, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat suggested that the VAA strengthen connectivity with world leading technology suppliers for more technology transfer, thus strengthening the application of advanced technologies from the Fourth Industrial Revolution into the automation sector.
It is necessary to focus on developing smart production towards stronger connections in designing-operating and maintaining stages and the integration of management technology into business activities, as well as implementing the three major solutions of automation-energy efficiency-software on the digital foundation, with a combination of big data analysis using artificial intelligence, said the minister.
Dat expressed his hope that the association will help improve the level of automation in Vietnam’s industrial products to enhance their competitiveness in the world, while supporting domestic firms in researching, applying and innovating technologies and digital transformation in the green, clean, circular, and energy efficient directions through national-level science and technology promotion programmes.
He revealed that his ministry is building a strategy for science-technology development in the 2021-2030 period, which defines automation as one of the priority technology. Specifically, 20 out of the 99 high technologies prioritised for development are in the field of automation, while 30 out of the 107 hi-tech products subjected to development encouragement also belong to automation sector, he said.
Illustrative image (Source: moit.gov.vn)Meanwhile, VAA President Nguyen Quan said that the automation sector has made great contributions to socio-economic development, especially amid COVID-19. New technology equipment and services have helped the healthcare, education and production sectors maintain their operations, while contributing to promoting post-pandemic economic recovery.
The biennial VCCA is a prestigious scientific forum in the field of control and automation, which gives a chance for scientists to introduce their research outcomes and exchange experience, and helps connect scientists with businesses.
This year's two-day event has received 160 scientific reports by domestic and foreign scientists in 50 different topics.
The conference of the VCCA will focus on smart cities, digital transformation in protection, smart agriculture, renewable energy, startup and innovation. Meanwhile, the exhibition will showcase technology services and solutions by domestic and foreign firms as well as research centres./.