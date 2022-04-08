Business Vietnam to boost 5G commercialisation 5G is changing businesses worldwide, and Vietnam is catching up very quickly, being among the first countries to deploy 5G trials.

Society Measures sought to promote innovation, human resources development in Mekong Delta The US Agency for International Development (USAID) held a conference on innovation and human resources development in the Mekong Delta in Can Tho on April 5 with the participation of leaders of 13 regional localities.

Business Bright future for Vietnam blockchain industry: Globe Newswire Blockchain technology is booming in Vietnam and a bright future lies ahead for the industry, according to US-based Globe Newswire, one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specialising in the delivery of corporate press releases, financial disclosures and multimedia content to media, investors, and consumers worldwide.

Sci-Tech VNG pours money into Korean game company VNG Corporation, a Vietnamese technology company, announced it has invested in a Korean gaming start-up Haegin, officially jumping into the Metaverse, a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users, and boosts the firm’s “go global” strategy.