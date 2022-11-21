Int’l conference looks into 30 years of Vietnam - RoK relations
Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, addresses the conference in Hanoi on November 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An international scientific conference was held in Hanoi on November 21 to discuss 30 years of relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) and development orientations.
The event, held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the RoK Embassy, and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA), was among activities marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 22).
In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, said bilateral relations have been developing unceasingly, become a model for ties between two East Asian countries, and recorded unprecedentedly successful cooperation results. Less than 10 years after the diplomatic relationship establishment, their ties were elevated to a comprehensive partnership in 2001, and then a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009.
Upholding the enormous achievements over the last 30 years, Vietnam and the RoK now have a solid foundation, favourable conditions, and great potential for lifting their relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he affirmed.
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Oh Young-ju said the two Governments have consistently viewed each other’s countries as important partners. The solid political stance on the development of bilateral ties, shared by the countries’ leaders, has become a driving force for their development and their 30-year partnership, and a basis for setting up a highest-level relationship.
KNDA Chancellor Hong Hyun-Ik said the two countries are holding many favourable conditions, including cultural similarities, for enhancing bilateral cooperation, so they should exert more efforts to develop their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
He also expressed his hope for further cooperation and mutual understanding between the two peoples, adding his expectation for cooperation initiatives created by the young./.