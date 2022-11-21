Politics Legislative leader delivers speech at AIPA-43 plenary session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (known as AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics Vietnam’s parliament to make efforts for commitments, resolutions passed at AIPA-43 National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature will make efforts to implement commitments and resolutions to be passed by the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

Politics Top legislator’s visit to help reinforce Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership An official visit to the Philippines by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue is expected to help reinforce the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai top legislators meet in Cambodia Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 had a meeting with President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.