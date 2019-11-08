Sci-Tech Vinmec detects new mutation in six genes likely related to autism The Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology reported six new mutated genes found in autistic children as part of a study on identifying gene mutations in children with autism in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Seminar discusses development of 5G chipsets, network devices Experts from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and leading IT and telecoms firms shared experience and discussed possibility of cooperation in manufacturing 5G chipsets and network infrastructure devices, during a seminar in Hanoi on October 30.

Business Start-up uses sugarcane to save shrimp With the unique idea of using fermented bagasse (sugarcane pulp) to treat shrimp ponds, Tran Phuc Hau has become the proud director of a company that produces microbiological bagasse pulp.

Society Infographic Two Vietnamese scholars conferred with French distinctions French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery honoured two Vietnamese scholars within the framework of the Franconomics international forum 2019 held in Hanoi on October 23.