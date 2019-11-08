Int’l conference spotlights blockchain technology for smart urban areas
Blockchain experts gathered on November 8 to discuss the application of the technology in building smart urban areas during the Saigon High-Tech Park’s 6th annual international conference.
At the conference (Photo: VNA)
The event informed participants on latest blockchain achievements in the world and potential applications in Vietnam, particularly in smart city building in HCM City. It also helped connect researchers, experts and businesses in the field.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said the content of the conference suits the city’s current progress of smart urban development.
Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, said there are four major areas for blockchain application in the city – provision of public services; urban management; economic development; and social development, particularly in education, health, and social security.
Trinh noted the city will soon build a product-origin tracing system based on the technology in line with international standards.
William H. Nguyen, founder of the US-based Beowulf Blockchain company, said blockchain technology can solve the information security issues, which are a common challenge in technological development.
At the conference, the Saigon Hi-tech Park Incubation Centre and the CBA Ventures ò the Republic of Korea signed a pact for their cooperation in blockchain-related research, human resources training, and startup ecosystem building./.