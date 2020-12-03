Business Over 6,400 firms resume operations in HCM City Over 6,400 firms in Ho Chi Minh City resumed their operations in 11 months of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, up more than 21 percent year-on-year.

Business Long An to expand high-quality, hi-tech rice farming The Mekong Delta province of Long An plans to increase its rate of high-quality rice cultivation to 70 -75 percent during 2021 – 2025 from the current 50 percent, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business UK prioritises ties with Vietnam in renewable energy The British Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the Vietnam Electricity and the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) held an online technical seminar on modeling using digital technology related to the development and management of renewable energy.

Business New tax decree eyes cross-border transactions Cross-border transactions are in the crosshairs as Decree 126/2020/ND-CP - the latest regulation on tax administration - is to come into effect on December 5, said senior tax officials in a recent press conference.