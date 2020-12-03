Int’l cooperation essential to support agricultural development
Cattle in the mountainous district of Muong Cha in Dien Bien province. The International Support Group’s Plenary Meeting, to be held on December 11, will set policy recommendations and solutions to cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the agriculture and rural development sector. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The International Support Group’s Plenary Meeting for 2020 will be held on December 11 to promote global cooperation to support agricultural and rural development in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting is an opportunity for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to share their priorities for the development of the sector in the future, calling upon the international community to implement solutions to cope with the challenging times caused by the pandemic.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong together with the World Bank Country Director in Vietnam Carolyn Turk and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen will co-chair the meeting.
The main objectives are to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the global and the Vietnamese economies and agriculture and rural development. It will set policy recommendations and solutions to cope with the impacts of the pandemic.
Developing international cooperation programmes and projects focusing on the restoration of agricultural production and businesses, connecting global supply chains in the context of COVID-19 will also be on the agenda.
At the meeting, international organisations including the International Agricultural Development Fund (IFAD), World Bank (WB), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the UNDP will share research results on assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the production of farm households; agricultural enterprises; the disruption in the agro-commodity supply chain; environmental hazards and national as well as global food security issues. They will set recommendations and solutions for agricultural development.
The meeting is likely to adopt a joint statement which demonstrates a high commitment to continue cooperation between the MARD and development partners to promote sustainable agricultural and rural development in Vietnam, contributing to the implementation of Government “dual” goals.
The ISG plenary meeting is a high-level policy dialogue forum held annually between the MARD and the community of international sponsors, business groups and partners to exchange and share policy directions and priorities of both sides to promote international cooperation, strengthen coordination of resources to promote Vietnam's agricultural development towards a sustainable and inclusive direction.
This year’s meeting entitled "Vietnam's agriculture and rural development in the context of COVID-19 impacts: Opportunities and challenges" is expected to draw 200 participants from international organisations, enterprises and units under the MARD./.