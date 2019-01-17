The fourth ocean dialogue took place in Hanoi on Jan. 16, focusing on international cooperation in dealing with plastic waste in the East Sea.

According to a UN report, each year enough plastic is thrown away to circle the earth four times. The number of plastic bags found on the seabed has plummeted, poisoning sea creatures. .

It is forecast that there will be more waste plastic in the sea than fish by 2050, unless joint efforts are taken.

At the dialogue, participants shared experienced to deal with plastic waste disposal. It requires the efforts of not only a country but also all of them, they said.

Vietnam is working with other countries to strengthen international cooperation in sharing information and knowledge regarding cross-border plastic environment; enhance management capacity and raise people’s awareness regarding the issue.-VNA