Int’l cycling tourney wraps up in Lao Cai province
An international cycling tournament linking Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai with China’s Hong He concluded on December 8, with the participation more than 800 Vietnamese and Chinese cyclists.
At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The two-day race was part of a cooperation agreement between leaders of Lao Cai and China’s Yunnan province.
After its two previous editions in 2017 and 2018, the tourney has promoted cycling and created optimal conditions for cyclists in Vietnam and Lao Cai in particular to win titles in national and regional arenas.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Director of the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ha Van Thang, who was also head of the organising board, underlined that this year’s cycling tourney was designed to strengthen friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Lao Cai and China’s Yunnan province.
It also aimed to introduce Lao Cai’s attractions and historical sites to international friends, he added./.
