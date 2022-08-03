Culture - Sports Four popular boybands set to perform in Hanoi Four popular boybands from the 1990s and 2000s -- Blue, The Moffatts, A1, and 911 -- will play at the HAY Glamping Music Festival in Hanoi on August 6.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese striker present in FIFA Women’s World Cup poster Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu has been honoured to be present in a poster to popularise the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 posted on the tournament’s official Facebook page on August 2.