Business Demand for express delivery all set to boom: experts The growth in the e-commerce market, B2C deliveries and international trade services is expected to drive express delivery services in Vietnam, experts said.

Business Top 10 reputable banks of Vietnam honoured Winners of the Top 10 Banking Reputation Awards were honoured at a ceremony jointly held by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet newspaper in Hanoi on August 3.

Business Garment-textile exports set to hit 45.7 billion USD this year Vietnam expects to earn 45.7 billion USD from garment-textile exports this year amid good results recorded since the beginning of this year and positive market developments.