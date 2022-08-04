The annual event, which was opened on August 3, is intended to help localities along the East-West Economic Corridor introduce their socio-economic achievements.

It also offers a chance for countries and their localities, as well as international organisations that have set up relations with Da Nang, to promote their potential and strengths, and seek investment opportunities.

The fair is expected to contribute to enhancing friendship, mutual understanding and trust among the countries in the East-West Economic Corridor.

The businesses, including those from China, the Republic of Korea and the US, , brought to the fair a range of products, from electronics to household utensils, handicrafts, food and beverages, garments-textiles, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics and services./.

VNA