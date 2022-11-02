Int’l exhibition on industrial products, technology opens in HCM City
The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in Ho Chi Minh City (VINAMAC EXPO 2022) kicked off on November 2.
At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in Ho Chi Minh City (VINAMAC EXPO 2022) kicked off on November 2.
The four-day event features more than 300 booths of about 200 domestic and foreign enterprises, mainly showcasing advanced technologies, equipment and products in mechanical engineering – automation, rubber – plastic, and food processing.
At the event, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and local businesses are providing information related to business development support programmes for the 2020 – 2030 period.
According to Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, VINAMAC EXPO 2022 offers a good chance for Vietnamese enterprises to popularise technological products, machine and equipment.
In the framework of the event, a workshop, an online business matching event will be held, providing venues for local and foreign investors and businesses to seek cooperation opportunities and set up partnerships.
Nguyen Quang Huy, Deputy General Director of the Agency for Southern Affairs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said VINAMAC EXPO 2022 is an important trade promotion activity, contributing to speeding up the industrial production recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under controll.
Statistics show that industrial products and supporting industries of HCM City have recorded significant growth in the domestic and global markets. Many supporting industrial products of the city have gradually joined supply chains for domestic and foreign FDI enterprises./.