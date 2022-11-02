The four-day event features more than 300 booths of about 200 domestic and foreign enterprises, mainly showcasing advanced technologies, equipment and products in mechanical engineering – automation, rubber – plastic, and food processing.

In the framework of the event, a workshop, an online business matching event will be held, providing venues for local and foreign investors and businesses to seek cooperation opportunities and set up partnerships.

Statistics show that industrial products and supporting industries of HCM City have recorded significant growth in the domestic and global markets. Many supporting industrial products of the city have gradually joined supply chains for domestic and foreign FDI enterprises./.

VNA