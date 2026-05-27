Business

Int'l exhibition on modern agricultural supplies opens in Ho Chi Minh City

AMAI Vietnam 2026 aims to help Vietnamese enterprises directly connect with international partners and establish more efficient supply chains.

A business representative introduces agricultural equipment to visitors at AMAI Vietnam 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A business representative introduces agricultural equipment to visitors at AMAI Vietnam 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Asia Modern Agricultural Inputs (AMAI Vietnam) 2026, an international exhibition on advanced agricultural supplies, opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on May 27.

The event, jointly organised by the Minh Vi Exhibitions and Advertisement Services Co. Ltd. and industry associations, aims to help Vietnamese enterprises directly connect with international partners and establish more efficient supply chains.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Huynh Tan Dat, Director of the Plant Production and Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said the global agricultural sector is undergoing a major transition towards greener, smarter and more sustainable development amid challenges such as climate change, natural resource depletion, food security pressures and increasingly stringent requirements on food safety and environmental protection.

He stressed that agriculture continues to serve as a key pillar of Vietnam’s economy, contributing to social security, stabilising livelihoods and boosting exports. The sector is striving to improve the quality of agricultural inputs, strengthen technology application and expand international cooperation.

Dat noted the Vietnamese Government is focusing on developing ecological agriculture, modern rural areas and civilised farmers, while promoting digital transformation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, developing the circular economy and adding more value to agricultural products. In that process, new technological solutions, biological products, safer active ingredients, advanced pest management solutions, smart equipment and digital and automation technologies are becoming inevitable trends in modern agriculture.

The official described AMAI Vietnam 2026 as a meaningful platform for regulatory agencies, associations, research institutes and businesses from Vietnam and other countries to exchange experiences, update themselves with new technology trends, expand investment cooperation and strengthen trade connectivity in the agricultural inputs sector.

Zhao Keli, Deputy Director of the Institute for the Control of Agrochemicals under China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said Vietnam and China are both major agricultural countries with rising demand for fertilisers and agricultural supplies. They have proposed stronger cooperation in sanitary and phytosanitary measures, mutual recognition of agricultural and aquatic quarantine standards, and cross-border disease prevention and control.

According to Zhao, the two sides have expanded practical agricultural cooperation in recent years through programmes on crop variety research, pest control, smart agriculture and trade in agricultural inputs under the China – Vietnam Joint Agricultural Cooperation Committee, contributing to bilateral economic links, food security, and sustainable development in both countries.

The organisers said this year’s exhibition attracts more than 150 domestic and foreign enterprises showcasing plant protection products, fertilisers, seeds, processing and packaging technologies, as well as agricultural machinery and equipment.

Alongside commercial displays, AMAI Vietnam 2026 will host seminars and discussions through May 29 on trends and sustainable development solutions for the agricultural sector, with experts, policymakers and businesses looking into practical measures to optimise operational costs, improve productivity and minimise environmental impacts./.

VNA
#agricultural supplies #Asia Modern Agricultural Inputs 2026 #AMAI Vietnam 2026 #agricultural sector #agricultural inputs
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