A view of the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Van Huan, an expert in RBP under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vietnam, pointed to challenges to RBP in Vietnam, including incomplete relevant policies and laws, green and environment projects’ limited access to capital, and the lack of support from agencies.Some delegates at the workshop suggested State management agencies step up the information work to promote RBP, and amend and supplement legal regulations to raise the quality and efficiency of law enforcement in this regard./.