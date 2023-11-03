Int'l experience in responsible business practice shared in Hanoi workshop
Brenda Candries, Programme Manager of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
The workshop was jointly held by the Institute for Research on Development Communication (RED) under the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and some other units.
Brenda Candries, Programme Manager of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam, stressed that green transition and RBP are among the three priority areas included in the Multi-annual Indicative Programme (MIP) for Vietnam for the 2021-2027 period, aiming to help the Southeast Asian nation in circular economy, digital technology and climate change response.
The EU ratified the EU-Vietnam Women-led Green Partnership Facility in early 2023, she said, adding that the programme will support the Vietnamese government and initiatives by women-led enterprises in climate change adaptation, post-disaster recovery, circular value chain, and digital technology.
Tran Nhat Minh, from the RED, said RBP is an important factor in achieving the double target of economic growth and sustainable development, and by 2019, 25 countries had included RBP into the national agenda and 23 of them had issued a national plan of action to implement this content. He noted that Thailand was the first in Southeast Asia to launch such a national action plan in 2019. In Vietnam, the Prime Minister issued a decision in July 2023 approving a national action programme on perfecting policies and laws in order to promote RBP for 2023-2027.
A view of the workshop. (Photo: VNA)Nguyen Van Huan, an expert in RBP under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vietnam, pointed to challenges to RBP in Vietnam, including incomplete relevant policies and laws, green and environment projects’ limited access to capital, and the lack of support from agencies.
Some delegates at the workshop suggested State management agencies step up the information work to promote RBP, and amend and supplement legal regulations to raise the quality and efficiency of law enforcement in this regard./.