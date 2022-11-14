Travel Hoi An Memories Land wins World Award The Hoi An Memories Land – a complex of tourism, art performance, entertainment and resort & spa in the middle of the Thu Bon River – has been named the World Leading entertainment destination 2022 at the World Travel Awards in Oman.

Travel International hot air balloon festival underway in Hanoi's Son Tay town An international hot air balloon festival is taking place in Hanoi's Son Tay town, as part of the activities to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Son Tay ancient fortress citadel.

Travel Vietnam tourism wins 16 categories at World Travel Awards Vietnam's tourism destinations and brands have been named in the top 16 award categories of the 2022 World Travel Awards, with the country accredited as World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the third time since 2019.

Business Orange orchards charm visitors to Moc Chau Moc Chau district in Son La province has huge potential to develop agriculture and tourism. Many local households have developed agricultural tourism over recent years, bringing higher economic efficiency and diversifying tourism offerings in the Moc Chau National Tourist Area.