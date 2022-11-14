Int’l famtrip delegation experiences Hanoi’s tourism products
Representatives from 12 Australian travel companies joined a Famtrip delegation to Hanoi from November 7-13 to study tourism products in the capital city.
Int’l famtrip delegation experiences Hanoi’s tourism products. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives from 12 Australian travel companies joined a Famtrip delegation to Hanoi from November 7-13 to study tourism products in the capital city.
During their stay, the delegation visited a number of tourist attractions in Hanoi like Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Hanoi Old Quarter, and Bat Trang pottery village, and enjoyed Vietnamese traditional foods. They also made tours to attractions in Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh provinces.
The Australian famtrip delegation interacts with artists at Thang Long Puppet Theatre, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The activity, which was jointly organised by the municipal Department of Tourism and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, aimed to introduce destinations and new products of Hanoi to Australian travel firms.
It offered a chance for Australian companies to connect with tourism partners in Hanoi, thus promoting the exchange of travelers between the two markets.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the municipal Department of Tourism in collaboration with Vietnam Airlines annually organised 2-3 famtrip delegations from potential markets, such as Australia, Europe, and Japan.
In 2023, the department will continue to welcome more famtrip delegations from other potential markets, towards speeding up tourism rebound and attract more foreign tourists to Hanoi./.