Society Nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens flown home from US Close to 360 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United States on a Vietnam Airlines flight as part of collective efforts by competent authorities of both sides from November 30 – December 1.

Society EU, AFD support climate resilience, recovery in north central Vietnam The EU and the French Development Agency (AFD) signed several agreements on December 1 to fund a project on improving urban infrastructure to mitigate climate change impact in four coastal provinces in the north central Vietnam.

Society White Ribbon Breakfast highlights safe migration for women, children Measures to improve inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms in response to violence against migrant women were discussed at the 6th White Ribbon Breakfast held in Hanoi on December 1.