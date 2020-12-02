Int’l flights to be suspended for violations of COVID-19 prevention
Hanoi (VNA) - Domestic carriers will have to suspend international flights if flight crew members violate regulations on medical isolation and COVID-19 prevention.
The statement was issued by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan in an urgent document sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and local carriers.
In the document, the Ministry of Transport told the CAAV and local carriers including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways and Pacific Airlines, to enhance COVID-19 prevention among crew members on international flights.
According to the minister, the risk of infection on flights carrying citizens, experts, investors and high-tech workers from countries where COVID-19 has not been controlled, is very high.
In order to strengthen the prevention of COVID-19, the ministry asked the CAAV and local carriers to continue strictly complying with regulations of on managing crew members to prevent infections being carried on vehicles and drivers at checkpoints along roads, railways, waterways and air routes.
The ministry also requested the strengthening of measures to prevent and control COVID-19 transmission among crew members during flights.
For pilots on flights to bring citizens, experts, investors and high-tech workers to Vietnam, the ministry told them to continue strictly implementing preventive measures, and ensure there is no contact with passengers on the flight and the rest of the crew as well as with local ground staff at foreign airports.
Flight attendants and other crew members (technical and ground staff) travelling with the same flight are required to wear the same protective clothing as the pilot; minimise contact with passengers; not contact the pilot on the flight or local ground staff at foreign airports.
Airlines are also asked to regularly conduct hygiene and disinfection of potentially infectious locations on flights and sterilisation of aircraft carrying international passengers at the place of entry; strictly implement isolation at home and quarantine in accordance with instructions./.