Int'l flights to/from Cambodia down 40 percent due to COVID-19
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The number of international flights to and from Cambodia’s three airports in March is forecast to fall by around 40 percent compared to that in December last year since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The data was presented during a meeting between Interior Minister Sar Kheng and immigration police officers at Phnom Penh International Airport on March 24.
Reports from the three international airports said in December last year, there were a total of 4,241 international flights to Cambodia, compared to only 2,575 flights so far in March – a 40 percent decrease.
Khieu Thy, a representative of Khmer Angkor Tour Guide Association (Katga) told The Phnom Penh Post on the same day that tourism in Siem Reap province is suffering the worst impacts of the pandemic, with visitors plunging to nearly zero.
The Angkor Wat in Siem Reap is considered a driving force of the non-smoke industry which contributes 12.1 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Khieu Thy said if scientists do not find a vaccine againt the novel coronavirus, the long-term losses in the tourism sector will be much greater. He stated many members of his association are currently staying home or have been forced to find other jobs.
He added last year, tourist guides in Siem Reap province could earn an average of 500 USD per month, but this has drastically fallen to almost nothing./.