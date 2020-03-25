World COVID-19 outbreak forces Singapore to close all entertainment outlets Singapore announced on March 24 that it will close bars, cinemas and all other entertainment outlets from 11:59pm on March 26 till April 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

World Indonesia, Malaysia scramble to contain coronavirus Indonesia and Malaysia are doubling efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as the numbers of infections and deaths have been increasing in recent days.

World Financial Times praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 offensive model Financial Times on March 24 ran an article praising Vietnam’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the country has proved itself as a model in the work with limited resources but determined leadership.