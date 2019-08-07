The booth of a beverage company at VietFood & Beverage - ProPack Vietnam 2019 that opened in HCM City on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

– An international exhibition on food and beverage (VietFood & Beverage) and another on food processing and packaging technology and equipment (ProPack Vietnam) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 7.The expos, held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, attract 550 businesses from 20 countries and territories.With 650 booths, the participating companies introduce thousands of products, including food, beverages, nutrition supplements, medicinal food, food materials and additives, food manufacturing and packaging machinery, and hotel equipment, along with food and beverage testing services.The events also feature the national pavilions of Poland, India, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Vietnam.Keeping up with the global organic food consumption trend, the expos have also zoned an area for organic and natural food, creating a platform for foreign businesses to seek investment and distribution chances in Vietnam.Among Vietnamese exhibitors, many are leading food manufacturers such as Vissan, Yilin Vietnam, Luong Quoi Coconut, A Chau Food, Khanh Hoa Salangane Nest, Sa Giang Food and NosaFood. They are also joined by major packaging firms like Duy Tan Plastics, Viet Rubber and Liksin.Meanwhile, Sabeco, Habeco, Coca-Cola Vietnam, Tan Hiep Phat and Saigon Binh Tay are some of the country’s big beverage names present at the expos.The exhibition series, lasting through August 10, are organised by the National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC, the Vietnam Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Association, and the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCM City. -VNA