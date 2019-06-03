Monday, June 3, 2019 - 16:29:20

Culture - Sports

Int'l food festival opens in Da Nang

An int'l food festival is taking place in the central coastal city of Da Nang. It gathers renowned chefs from many countries, including Germany, Mexico and Australia.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Peace in the land of the Catholic Church

Peace in the land of the Catholic Church

In the desert of Ninh Thuan

In the desert of Ninh Thuan

Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province

Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province

Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon

Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon

CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years

CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years

Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi

Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi

More artifacts excavated in Thang Long Imperial Citadel

More artifacts excavated in Thang Long Imperial Citadel

Exhibition highlights Vietnam-Russia cultural relations

Exhibition highlights Vietnam-Russia cultural relations

Others