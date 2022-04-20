The event aims to help state management agencies and the business community to discuss trends and solutions to enhance the position of Vietnam's national brand and promote Vietnamese goods and brands through a network of trade centers owned by overseas Vietnamese.

Despite being negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese business community has made great efforts to restore and develop their operations, contributing to improving the value and image of the Vietnamese brand in the world.

In 2021, Vietnam’s national brand value increased by 21.6% compared to 2020, from 319 billion to 388 billion USD./.

VNA