Int'l forum discusses ways for Mekong Delta’s sustainable development
The Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 hosted an International Forum on Sustainable Development of the Mekong Delta titled “Science and Technology: Driving forces for innovation and sustainable development”.
Can Tho University signs MoU on cooperation with JICA at the forum (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 hosted an International Forum on Sustainable Development of the Mekong Delta titled “Science and Technology: Driving forces for innovation and sustainable development”.
The forum attracted over 500 delegates from Government agencies, ministries, sectors, educational establishments, businesses, and international organisations.
Over 20 presentations at the event focused on five main fields: development of high-quality human resources, hi-tech agriculture and aquaculture, maritime economy – circulation economy, environment – natural resources – climate change, and digital transformation.
An overview of the forum (Photo: VNA)Delegates affirmed that the Mekong Delta holds many advantages as well as opportunities to contribute more to the development of the country. However, climate change, degradation of environmental resources, saltwater intrusion, and quality of human resources are barriers to the development of the region.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong said that in a Prime Minister's decision earlier this year on the master plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, a special stress is laid on the need to invest in transport infrastructure to facilitate inter-regional connectivity, boost administrative reform, and step up research and application of science and technology in production.
Participants also stressed that there should be groups of solutions to strengthen coordination and resource sharing with international organisations, governments of other countries and foreign businesses to better support the region.
It is also important to raise the quality of local human resources, delegates said.
Expert Ho Thi Ha from the Can Tho University cited a 2019 report as saying that the whole region had about 9.4 million workers aged 15 and over, of whom only 5.2% has a Bachelor's degree./.