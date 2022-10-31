Society Respect-paying service held for Vietnamese victim in Itaewon stampede A respect-paying service was held at Bucheon Hospital mortuary on October 31 for a Vietnamese citizen who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul two days ago.

Society Long-term support programme for AO victims needed: official Sen Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Rinh, president of the Vietnam Association of Agent Orange/dioxin Victims (VAVA) has suggested the US form a long-term support programme inclusively for Agency Orange (AO) victims in Vietnam to enhance the effectiveness of US’s assistance relating to the settlement of war consequences.

Society Many things to do to fight IUU fishing: VINAFIS leader Vietnam still has a lot of things to do to have the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnamese seafood removed, according to Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) Nguyen Chu Hoi.