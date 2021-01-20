After many years of living and working in Vietnam, Alberto Salazar, a news correspondent with the Cuba Prensa Latina News Agency, witnessed massive changes in the Southeast Asian country.

It’s just a week from the opening of the 13th Party Congress, a major event for the country in 2021. As a foreign journalist, Alberto Salazar is also very interested and has high expectations for the congress.

The 13th National Party Congress is an important political event, attracting the interest of not only domestic public opinion but also international friends.

Expressing admiration for Vietnam’s successful control of COVID-19, Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar believes the Congress will continue to provide the right directions for the country’s socio-economic development in the years to come.

Russian media has also published many articles and TV programmes in recent times on Vietnam’s preparations for 13th National Party Congress as well as on its achievements under the leadership of the Party.

In a recent programme on a local TV channel, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research, Grigory Trofimchuk, said that in recent decades, Vietnam has shown itself to be a reliable country with impressive growth in all fields, including political and socio-economic development.

Its success is due to the strategic guidelines set by the country’s Party, which considered changes in the world, region, and country, to promptly make the necessary adjustments to all programs and long-term plans.

People in Vietnam and around the world are closely following the important political event in the belief that directions and decisions made will create a breakthrough for the country’s development in the future, helping to further enhance Vietnam’s position in the region and the world./.

VNA