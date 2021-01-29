Int’l journalists affirm CPV’s role in Vietnam’s renewal achievements
International reporters have affirmed the great role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in leading Vietnam to successes during its 35-year Doi Moi (renewal) process.
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is taking place from January 25 to February 2 (Photo: VNA)
“Vietnam’s Doi Moi that introduced the market economy and opening-up policies has changed the situation in which Vietnam has been closed to the outside world for a long time, and made the country open to the world,” said Eileen, a reporter of the Asia-Pacific Daily (APD).
At the same time, the living standards of the local people have been greatly improved, and Vietnam has entered a period of rapid economic development, she added.
She attributed the achievements of Vietnam during its renewal process to the leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). “The Communist Party of Vietnam’s right decision to make Vietnam open to the world contributes to the country’s economic prosperity and enhanced international status,” she noted.
The rise of Vietnam’s prestige and position is closely related to the nation’s economic development brought by Doi Moi, she said, suggesting that the country should continue to deepen reform and opening-up to achieve greater economic success.
Echoing Eileen’s views, Yimel Díaz Malmierca from Cuba’s Trabajadores newspaper, who is covering the 13th National Congress of the CPV online, said that the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the economic reforms undertaken by the nation since 1986 has been vital in order not to lose the socialist essence in the national development process.
“The sustained growth of the Vietnamese economy between 7 percent and 9 percent in the last 20 years says a lot about the country and how hard it has worked to bring well-being to its people,” she said.
Meanwhile, Stefan Kühner from the Newspaper of the German Communist Party named “Unsere Zeit”, said he was amazed at the leaps that Vietnam has gained in the past 35 years since the Doi Moi process, under the leadership of the CPV.
“Doi Moi has grown up at 35! I remember very well the difficult situation of Vietnam due to the war and the boycott of Vietnam by the US and other countries. It is amazing what Vietnam has achieved under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the last 35 years to eradicate poverty to make people's lives better”, the 69-year-old German journalist said.
He also spoke highly of Vietnam's position in the world. “Vietnam is active in the UN Security Council to find peaceful solutions to problems. In the ASEAN region, too, Vietnam proved last year how important the cohesion of countries and peoples is,” he stated.
According to Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, diplomatic editor of The Economic Times of India, Vietnam is not just a growing economy of the Indo-Pacific region, with its success story since 1986. Today Vietnam is playing an important role in Southeast Asia.
“The 13th National Party Congress once again proved that the Party is the most important force to hold the country united. A strong Vietnam is important for regional stability in the Mekong region. A strong Vietnam is also important to stabilise the South China Sea (East Sea) region,” he stressed.
He also highlighted achievements in the COVID-19 fight as one of the biggest success of the Communist Party of Vietnam during 2020, saying it has set a global example.
The ASEAN & East Asia Summits were held by Vietnam notwithstanding the pandemic, he cited.
Mentioning Vietnam's renewal process, Hussain Janjua, a senior media professional and analyst having experience of research and broadcast journalism in different organisations, said Doi Moi is the multidimensional reforms in Vietnam as a result of the 6th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (December 1986).
Hussain Janjua, a senior media professional and analyst having experience of research and broadcast journalism in different organisations (Photo: VNA)The motto at that time is "look straight at the truth, appreciate the truth, tell the truth", he said, noting that it was the first time the Communist Party of Vietnam publicly admitted that because of the previous policies of the Party and State, the agricultural and industrial production stagged, inflation was at three digits, and millions of farming families are short of food.
“Regarding to the newly established and unstable position of the Communist Party at that time, it's a bravery act. Therefore, I think the Communist Party of Vietnam played an important role to begin the 35-year cause of Doi Moi,” he stated.
Thanks to the tireless efforts by the CPV, Vietnam has recorded gigantic attainments in all aspects, especially in economy. For example, in the early years of Doi Moi, the country had a GDP of 14 billion USD and a GDP per capita of only about 250 USD. In 2020, the figures reached 343 billion USD and 3,521 USD, ranking fourth and sixth in ASEAN, respectively.
Besides that, Vietnam signed 15 free trade agreements (FTAs), has 16 strategic partners and 11 comprehensive strategic partners, and joined more than 500 bilateral and multilateral agreements in many fields, he added.
In 2020, although heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth rate of Vietnam still reached 2.91 percent, making it one of the fastest growing economies in the region and the world.
Regarding to diplomacy, last year Vietnam successfully assumed the roles of ASEAN Chair, Chair of the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, thus raising its global prestige and position, said Hussain, who is now a non-resident fellow of the Chengdu Institute of World Affairs.
He concluded by quoted Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong at the 13th Congress as saying that "Vietnam has never had such a solid position and power as today".
After 35 years of implementing the renewal process, Vietnam has made great, comprehensive and historic achievements in all aspects, with relatively high economic growth, constantly improved people’s living conditions, stable political and social situation, expanded external relations, and increasingly enhanced position in the international arena.
Vietnam has grown itself into a developing nation with middle income and a dynamic market economy that is rapidly integrating into the world.
The achievements of the aforementioned reform process are the result of the continuous and persistent efforts of the entire Party, people and army through many congress terms, under the right leadership and effective and timely direction of the Party. This is an important premise, creating potentiality, strength and confidence in the country's rapid and sustainable development in the future./.