Hussain Janjua, a senior media professional and analyst having experience of research and broadcast journalism in different organisations (Photo: VNA)

The motto at that time is "look straight at the truth, appreciate the truth, tell the truth", he said, noting that it was the first time the Communist Party of Vietnam publicly admitted that because of the previous policies of the Party and State, the agricultural and industrial production stagged, inflation was at three digits, and millions of farming families are short of food.“Regarding to the newly established and unstable position of the Communist Party at that time, it's a bravery act. Therefore, I think the Communist Party of Vietnam played an important role to begin the 35-year cause of Doi Moi,” he stated.Thanks to the tireless efforts by the CPV, Vietnam has recorded gigantic attainments in all aspects, especially in economy. For example, in the early years of Doi Moi, the country had a GDP of 14 billion USD and a GDP per capita of only about 250 USD. In 2020, the figures reached 343 billion USD and 3,521 USD, ranking fourth and sixth in ASEAN, respectively.Besides that, Vietnam signed 15 free trade agreements (FTAs), has 16 strategic partners and 11 comprehensive strategic partners, and joined more than 500 bilateral and multilateral agreements in many fields, he added.In 2020, although heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth rate of Vietnam still reached 2.91 percent, making it one of the fastest growing economies in the region and the world.Regarding to diplomacy, last year Vietnam successfully assumed the roles of ASEAN Chair, Chair of the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, thus raising its global prestige and position, said Hussain, who is now a non-resident fellow of the Chengdu Institute of World Affairs.He concluded by quoted Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong at the 13th Congress as saying that "Vietnam has never had such a solid position and power as today".After 35 years of implementing the renewal process, Vietnam has made great, comprehensive and historic achievements in all aspects, with relatively high economic growth, constantly improved people’s living conditions, stable political and social situation, expanded external relations, and increasingly enhanced position in the international arena.Vietnam has grown itself into a developing nation with middle income and a dynamic market economy that is rapidly integrating into the world.The achievements of the aforementioned reform process are the result of the continuous and persistent efforts of the entire Party, people and army through many congress terms, under the right leadership and effective and timely direction of the Party. This is an important premise, creating potentiality, strength and confidence in the country's rapid and sustainable development in the future./.