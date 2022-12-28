The International Kitesurfing Festival 2022 in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, featured a total of 70 kitesurfers from 15 countries.

The festival was organised at My Hoa Beach, which has year-round breezes that are perfect for the sport.

The coast of Ninh Thuan is considered “paradise” for kitesurfing and the province is regularly chosen to host domestic and international kitesurfing competitions.

The International Kitesurfing Festival aimed to promote the locality’s advantages in tourism among domestic and foreign visitors.



It forms part of an international kitesurfing week involving a wide range of activities./.

VNA