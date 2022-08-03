Int’l livestock, meat-processing, aquaculture expo opens in HCM City
Delegates inaugurate an international exhibition on livestock, dairy, meat-processing and aquaculture, ILDEX Vietnam 2022, on August 3 in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The 8th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition opened on August 3 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.
ILDEX Vietnam 2022 has attracted more than 200 exhibitors from 25 other countries and territories, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Netherlands, Thailand, the US, and the UK.
There are national pavilions from countries like France, the US, Italy, Korea, Brazil, Czech Republic and big brands in the livestock industry such as EVONIK, HUALI, BEHN MEYER, PEJA, LUCTA, and MIAVIT.
Besides showcasing the latest machinery, technologies and business solutions for the livestock, dairy and aquaculture industries, the expo also features specialised seminars, a business matching programme, a Potential Buyer Programme (VIP Buyer), and a bunch of other practical activities.
Returning after a nearly three-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition offers a great opportunity to help exhibitors and visitors connect, diversify their supply chains, learn about the latest trends, market demands and new technologies and products, and find business opportunities, according to the organisers.
Duong Tat Thang, director of the Livestock Production Department, said despite difficulties last year, the livestock sector achieved relatively high growth, making an important contribution to the growth of the agricultural sector.
Livestock products not only meet the needs of 100 million people in the domestic market but are also exported to other countries.
To maintain this growth and improve the industry's competitiveness, more investment is needed in advanced farming and processing technologies, he said.
Organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd and VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific Co., Ltd, ILDEX Vietnam will go on until August 5 and is expected to attract 10,000 visitors./.