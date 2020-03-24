Health Twenty-two labs capable of doing quick virus tests: health ministry The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of Hanoi, Da Nang, Can Tho, Yen Bai, Lao Cai and Quang Ninh are among healthcare facilities capable of conducting SARS-CoV-2 tests in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic COVID-19 laboratories licensed by Ministry of Health The Health Ministry has allowed 19 medical facilities to test for Covid-19 in addition to the three approved by the World Health Organization.

Health Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123 The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Health One more COVID-19 case reported in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced another COVID-19 case, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 122.