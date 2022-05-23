An article was posted on the homepage of ESPN Asia with the title " Vietnam retain Southeast Asian Games gold medal against Thailand to prove they are still force to be reckoned with".

In the article, famous sports commentator Gabriel Tan said: " It was only their second triumph since breaking their gold-medal duck in 2019, and also denied the Thais a record-extending 17th crown. That in itself was achievement enough. But the success will mean so much more.” The author added: “After all, this is a Vietnam outfit that had risen to the pinnacle of Southeast Asian football over the past few years only to have their credentials questioned of late”.

On its homepage, Thailand's leading sports daily, Siam Sports, ran the headline meaning "Grieving War Elephants" to talk about the sadness of not being able to win the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games of Thai players. This victory made Elephants feel more painful because both men's and women's football of Thailand finished second at the Games, it added.

AFP news agency, meanwhile, reported on the passionate atmosphere in the capital Hanoi and other cities after the victory of the Vietnamese players. According to AFP, the Vietnamese people's celebratory atmosphere over the victory was very impressive.

Yonhap, the Republic of Korea news agency, also reported on the victory, in which it praised the "magic" of Coach Park Hang-seo, who helped the U23 Vietnam team successfully defend the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.

Chosun newspaper also had an article about this event./.

VNA