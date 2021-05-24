China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that over 69 million voters across Vietnam cast their votes on May 23.

The article said amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have asked voters to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at polling stations.

All voters' entry time should be recorded to be used for contact-tracing if a positive case or a suspected case of COVID-19 is detected.

Special ballot boxes were brought to hospitals, quarantine facilities and lockdown areas for COVID-19 to ensure people's voting rights.

The UK’s Reuters quoted Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue as saying that organisers have taken measures aimed at ensuring the elections take place in a safe environment.

Meanwhile, Australia’s website canberratimes.com.au highlighted voters’ awareness of pandemic prevention and control when all wore face masks while going to polling stations.

It writes: “In Hanoi's Long Bien district, about 30 voters were seen queuing by a voting booth waiting for their turn, all wearing masks. Before queuing, the voters had their temperature taken at a nearby table where free masks and hand sanitiser were offered, with a loudspeaker broadcasting advice to keep a safe distance.”

Bangkok Post and the Associated Press also reported on the elections in Vietnam amid the Covid-19 outbreaks./.

VNA