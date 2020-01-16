Int’l, NGOs meet ahead of Lunar New Year festival
NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A gathering of diplomatic representative agencies, international and foreign non-governmental organisations was held in Hanoi on January 16, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.
Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga lauded achievements in people-to-people diplomacy last year, contributing to strengthening friendship between peoples of Vietnamese and countries.
Non-governmental aid for Vietnam neared 280 million USD, contributing to socio-economic development, health care, education, environment protection, climate change response and overcoming war consequences, he said.
As VUFO will celebrate its 70th founding anniversary this year, Nga said VUFO will continue working closely with foreign partners and do its best for national development, as well as for peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the world.
Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, who is also head of the diplomatic corps in Vietnam, expressed readiness to further reinforce multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and countries, international organisations worldwide.
Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu congratulated the VUFO and the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs on their achievements at the central and local levels over the past years.
As Vietnam will hold a number of important events and serve as ASEAN Chair, Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure for this first time this year, he hoped that international partners will continue partnering with the country for its development./.
