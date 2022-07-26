Society EQuest first private educational organisation in Vietnam accredited by Cognia EQuest Education Group (EQuest) and other member units of the K12 Division, as well as the Educational Technology and ESL Division, have been accredited by NCA CASI, NWAC, and SACS CASI, accreditation divisions of Cognia a year after implementing rigorous requirements from the Cognia Accreditation Organisation (the US).

Society Cross-border wildlife trafficking discovered in An Giang Border guards of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang that borders Cambodia has reported it has detected a case of wildlife trafficking.

Society Poor, near-poor households to receive housing support Poor and near-poor households in poor districts nationwide will get financial assistance for housing from August 15 under a circular guiding the implementation of housing support under the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction in the 2021-2025 period.

Society Reburial service for martyrs held in Tay Ninh, Dong Thap A ceremony was held at Hill 82 Tan Bien Martyrs’ Cemetery in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 26 to rebury the remains of 255 fallen combatants found in the locality and repatriated from Cambodia.