At the government meeting (Photo: VNA)

Given the huge tasks ahead, the PM highlighted the role of heads of agencies, and the need to keep a close watch on the situation and set out feasible targets and solutions.The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported at the meeting that the domestic monetary market has remained stable with credit growth of 9.42%. Budget collection in the first seven months of this year fulfilled 77.8% of the estimate and rose 18.1%.The index of industrial production (IIP) expanded 8.8% during the seven-month period, and the rise was seen in 61 out of the 63 cities and provinces.Export-import also increased 14.8%, with export up 16.1% and import up 13.6%, and a trade surplus of 764 million USD.Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health said the country recorded more than 9 million cases between January and July, of which some 8.5 million have recovered. The death toll stood at nearly 11,000 or 0.1% of the caseload.As of July 31, Vietnam administered more than 246 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, among the countries with the highest vaccination coverage worldwide as recognised by the World Health Organisation./.