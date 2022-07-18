Business BIENDONG POC’s production costs fall 12% this year Thanks to a cut of about 4.4% in operational costs, the cost to produce each barrel of crude oil by Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company (BIENDONG POC) is likely to drop 12 % this year.

Business Agriculture accounts for 25% of total loan outstanding: SBV Governor Agricultural loan outstanding has reached close to 2.8 quadrillion VND (119.44 billion USD), accounting for roughly 25% of total loan outstanding, according to Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong.

Business WinCommerce to open 720 more WinMart, WinMart+ stores WinCommerce, the retail arm of Masan Group, which operates WinMart/WinMart+ supermarkets and minimarts, has planned to open over 700 new WinMart+ stores and more than 20 WinMart supermarkets and hypermarkets in the remaining months of 2022.

Business Lao market favoured by many Vietnamese investors: Trade counsellor The Lao market remains a destination of many Vietnamese investors as the two countries are neighbours and Laos recognises most of quality certifications from foreign exporting countries, according to Le Thi Phuong Hoa, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Laos.