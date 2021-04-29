World World’s mammoth RCEP to benefit Singapore, regional nations The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest trade pact, will reduce tariffs and harmonise trade rules, and Singapore and regional nations stand to gain from it by being more deeply plugged into global supply chains.

World Laos well prepares for coping with COVID-19 pandemic The Lao government has announced that the country basically completed the preparation of resources to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in the context that the number of infections is increasing in the Southeast Asian nation.

ASEAN Indonesia, UK set up joint economic and trade committee Indonesia and the UK have completed a Joint Trade Review and inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the formation of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).