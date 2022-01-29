Goods carriages in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – International railway freight transport service posted positive growth last year and in January, according to the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR).



Despite the complexities of COVID-19, nearly 1.16 million tonnes of goods were transported by trains in 2021, surging 34 percent compared to the same period last year.



Of note, the Dong Dang railway station of the northern border province of Lang Son witnessed surges of 82 percent in the volume of goods and 117 percent in carriage frequency in the fourth quarter of last year.



The exported items were primarily ore, sulphur, chemicals, electronics and garment-textile, among others.



The railway sector is stepping up freight transportation in an attempt to offset the current decline seen in passenger transport, with a priority given to the Vietnam-China route that will ship products to a third nation in Europe and Central Asia.

In the long term, the VNR will work to improve railway infrastructure and build new international railway stations in the central and southern regions to reduce congestion at border ones./.