The 2023 Vietnam Int’l Retailtech & Franchise Show attracts more than 250 domestic and foreign brands (Photo:COEX)

- The 14th Vietnam International Retail Tech and Franchise Show (VIETRF) 2023 kicked off on November 2 in Ho Chi Minh City.The event brings together more than 250 domestic and foreign brands, introducing technology applications in retail operations, artificial intelligence, data analysis, digital assistants and robots, virtual reality (VR) technology, augmented reality (AR), among others.Franchise brands are found in various fields such as beauty and healthcare, education, household services including household appliance repair and cleaning, human resource training and coaching, and financial services, among others.Nguyen Phi Van, Chairwoman of Go Global Group said the franchising industry in Vietnam is becoming more vibrant than ever with a variety of industries participating in activities. The event is considered a good opportunity for the business community and investors to learn and meet new franchise brands in many new fields.Several activities will also be held during the three-day event, including seminar series "Franchising 2023 - Improvisation and Development in Crisis", updating domestic and foreign franchise market information for businesses, organisations and individuals.In addition, when participating in the seminar series, visitors will have the opportunity to access new retail trends, as well as solutions to seize opportunities in the current economic period.The event runs until November 4./.