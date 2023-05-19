The cover of a book titled "Ho Chi Minh & Sukarno" publised by the Historia.id history magazine and the Kompas publishing house in 2018. The book includes a story about journalist Amarzan Loebis's memories of Paman Ho. (Source: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian media ran articles praising the great career and contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, and the close friendship between the Vietnamese late leader and the first leader of Indonesia Bung Karno, on the occasion of late President Ho Chi Minh's 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2023).



In articles on Kompasiana and Myview.id, Veeramalla Anjaiah, a well-known journalist and senior researcher of the Centre for Southeast Asia Studies (CSEAS), said that Paman Ho (the way Indonesian people affectionately call President Ho Chi Minh) was an outstanding leader of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam), an elite leader of the national liberation movement, an exemplary communist, a close friend of those fighting for peace, independence, democracy and social progress in the world.



For Indonesia, Paman Ho has a special relationship and was a close friend of the founder of Indonesia Sukarno, the researcher said.



Indonesia was the first country in Southeast Asia to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam on December 30, 1955. To strengthen bilateral relations, Paman Ho arrived in Indonesia for a 10-day visit in February 1959 and was warmly received by President Sukarno and other leaders of the Indonesian government.



His morality, revolutionary spirit, and simple lifestyle were respected by many Indonesian politicians, researchers, journalists, and people. During his visit to Indonesia, the leader was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Padjadjaran in Bandung.



He devoted his whole life to the national liberation of the Vietnamese people, contributing to nations’ common struggle for peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress, the article said.



The life and career of President Ho Chi Minh have not only inspired many generations of Vietnamese people but also moved many professors and scholars of the Republic of Korea (RoK).



During an interview with the Vietnam News Agency in the RoK, Im Jin-ho, a professor at Chodang University, shared his research and plans to translate works about President Ho Chi Minh.



According to the professor, President Ho Chi Minh is an outstanding revolutionary, politician, and activist in the world.



He was also a military strategist, an outstanding diplomat who had an overview and accurate assessment of domestic and international situations to come up with effective diplomatic solutions, Im Jin-ho said,



The RoK professor also emphasised that the humanism in Ho Chi Minh's thought is associated with the tradition patriotism of the Vietnamese people.



He said that he is collecting and translating documents about President Ho Chi Minh so that they can be published into books.



A seminar on President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam was held at the National Autonomous University of Mexico on May 18, bringing together crowds of scholars and students.



Within the framework of the event, a photo exhibition on the country and people of Vietnam was arranged, while Vietnamese culinary culture was also introduced to Mexican friends through the Southeast Asian country's traditional dishes./.