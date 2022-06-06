The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on May 5 reported that after Vietnam fully reopened for tourists from March 15, 2022, international searches for Vietnam’s tourism has maintained a high growth, showing a strong recovery of the country's non-smoke industry.



Large volumes of search for Vietnam tourism information are seen in the US, Singapore, Japan, India, and France, among others. The most searched destinations were Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, and Hoi An.



Data from Google shows that by the end of April 2022, the international search volume for flights related to Vietnam increased by over 1,100 percent, and continued to climb by 2,000 percent in May compared to the same period in 2021.



Meanwhile, the search volume for accommodation in Vietnam increased more than 4 times from the beginning of April 2022 to mid-May 2022./.

VNA