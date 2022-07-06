Large volumes of search for Vietnamese tourism information are seen in the US, Singapore, Australia, India, and Japan.

Meanwhile, the country’s most searched destinations were Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phu Quoc island, Hoi An ancient city and Da Lat misty city.

After three months of the post-pandemic full reopening, some destinations reporting a year-on-year increase of over 75% in terms of the number of tourist arrivals include Ha Long city in Quang Ninh province, Sam Son beach in Thanh Hoa province, Dong Hoi city in Quang Binh province, Nghe An’s Cua Lo beach, Hai Phong city and Ninh Binh province./.

VNA