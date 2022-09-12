Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) held the ninth international seminar on socialism in Hanoi on September 12, featuring the socialism model in the new context of the era.



The event is held annually in rotation by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences (LASES) and the VASS.



Speaking at the event, VASS Vice President Dang Xuan Thanh said the event aims to discuss theoretical and practical issues in the process of building socialism in each country, thus sharing socio-economic development experience and increasing mutual support among research institutes.



CASS Vice President Zhen Zhanmin said increasing exchanges and mutual sharing of development models as well as experience among socialist countries will help consolidate socialism’s achievements, and proactively respond to risks and challenges in the process of reform and development.



LASES Vice President Khanlasy Keobounphanh said the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) consistently follows Marxism-Leninism and Kaysone Phomvihane’s thoughts, considering them a lodestar for building a strong and transparent LPRP. It will continue with building modern culture imbued with national identity, and keep improving material and spiritual lives.



Participants at the event highlighted the need for new and deeper studies on Marxism-Leninism, add new content, review advantages and disadvantages in the application of socialism in each nation, and share experience in the process.



They also looked into the relationship and interaction between socialism and capitalism in the history of human development at present./.