Travel Hanoi sees surge in visitors in July Hanoi welcomed nearly 1.2 million visitors in July, a surge of more than 51 percent over that in June, including 16,600 foreigners, reported the city’s Tourism Department.

Travel Tourism sector urged to achieve dual goal amid COVID-19 Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has called on the tourism sector to achieve the dual goal of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and developing socio-economy in the current context.

Travel Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Business Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19 The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).