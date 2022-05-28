Videos Museums going digital Digital transformation is a new step for museums in Da Nang to become more appealing to the public, especially to young people who are interested in learning more about artifacts and data resources. It is also more in line with general development trends in the modern world amid a burgeoning information technology boom.

Videos New model promoting green tourism in Hoi An ancient town “Green house” models have been installed in 54 villages and wards in Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province, to raise public awareness about environmental protection, reduce ocean waste, and build green tourism.

Videos Intel plans to increase investment in Vietnam On the afternoon of May 27, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Patrick Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation.

Videos Vietnam remains attractive to int'l investors: HSBC Up to 21 percent of Indian firms operating or intending to operate in Southeast Asia plan to expand their business in Vietnam in the next two years, and the ratio is 26 percent among Chinese enterprises, according to a HSBC survey covering more than 1,500 companies from six of the world’s largest economies – all of which have operations in Southeast Asia.