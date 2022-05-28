Int’l tourists excited to return to Binh Thuan
The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan has welcomed back many groups of international tourists in recent days after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The return of international arrivals, especially large groups, is a good signal for Mui Ne in particular and Binh Thuan in general.
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the recent arrivals to Mui Ne will create a premise for the locality’s tourism industry to gradually revive in the coming time.
Besides building programs to stimulate demand from domestic visitors, travel firms in Binh Thuan also expand connections with international travel businesses to re-start existing tours, and open new ones to attract more foreign arrivals.
In the first four months of 2022, Binh Thuan welcomed nearly 1.4 million tourists, earning over 116 million USD in revenue./.