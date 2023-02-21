Business Bank race to attract demand deposits cools down The race to lure demand deposits, or current account savings account (CASA), among banks seems to be decelerating as it is more difficult for them to attract the cheap capital source in the context of high interest rates on term savings.

Business Measures sought to speed up public investment disbursement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 21 chaired a national teleconference on the acceleration of public investment allocation and disbursement in 2023 as well as the socio-economic recovery and development programme.