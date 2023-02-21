Int’l trade fair for construction, mining, transport to take place in April
The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Construction, Mining & Transport - Machinery, Equipment, Technology, Vehicle & Material (Contech Vietnam 2023) will take place in Hanoi from April 21-24, the organisers announced on February 21.
The fair is expected to draw the participation of exhibitors and brands from Germany, Spain, Japan, Sweden, the US, the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Australia, Singapore and Vietnam.
Le Anh Duc, a representative of the organisers, said that the event will not only offer a venue for businesses to introduce and promote their brands, but also create conditions for investors and businessmen to exchange information, seek partners, and boost trade promotion.
On the sidelines of the fair, there are several seminars and business matching activities./.