– The 16th International Women’s Volleyball Tournament - VTV Hoa Sen Sheet Metal Cup - kicked off on August 3 in the central province of Quang Nam with the participation of seven teams.Vietnam’s national team are in Group A with Altay club from Kazakhstan and National Taipei University of Taiwan. Group B includes NEC Club of Japan, Fujian from China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korean (DPRK) and Australian national teams.They will compete in a round robin format in the group stage, with the two top teams straight through to the semi-finals.The second-placed team of Group A will face the third-placed team of Group B in the first quarter-final match, and second-placed team of Group B will meet the third-placed team of Group A in the second quarter-final.Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam province Tran Van Tan showed his delight that Quang Nam is hosting the event, giving a chance for local audiences to enjoy the games and an opportunity for the province to promote its images.Following the opening ceremony, the Vietnamese team beat the National Taipei University 3-0.Earlier, in a game in Group B, the NEC Club of Japan defeated Australia 3-0.The tournament will last until August 10 with free entrance. Large screens were also set up outside the stadium to ensure all audience can enjoy the games.The champions will receive 10,000 USD, while the first runners-up will get 7,000 USD and the second runners-up will have 5,000 USD.The organisers will also present awards for fair-play team and best individuals.Last year, Vietnam beat DPRK 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15) to take the trophy.-VNA