Culture - Sports Vietnam to play World Cup qualifiers in UAE Vietnam’s remaining matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on March 12.

Culture - Sports Singaporean chef presents Vietnamese cuisine at festival Vietnamese cuisine is being presented by Singaporean chef Jeff Koh from Vietnamese restaurant Red Sparrow at the ongoing Francophone Festival in Singapore.

Culture - Sports Spectators allowed to attend some V.League 1 matches Spectators will be able to attend four matches in Round 3 of the 2021 LS V.League 1, which is set to return on March 13 after being suspended due to COVID-19.