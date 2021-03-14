Int’l watercolour painting exhibition opens in HCM City
The International Watercolour Painting Exhibition “Arts and Peace” has opened at the Ho Chi Minh City-based Vietnam Watercolor Art.
Softness by artist Huynh Bao of Vietnam (Photo courtesy of the organisers)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The International Watercolour Painting Exhibition “Arts and Peace” has opened at the Ho Chi Minh City-based Vietnam Watercolor Art.
The event is co-organised by the International Watercolor Association in Vietnam and the Sai Gon Watercolour Club.
The showcase includes 60 paintings by artists from 17 countries such as France, Japan, the Netherlands, Thailand and Vietnam.
The paintings were selected among more than 300 works displayed at the International Watercolour Exhibition held in Albi, France in October last year.
On display are works about a wide range of topics, including landscapes and lifestyles from all over the world.
According to the organisers, the exhibition aims to bring people around the world closer together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the exhibition’s opening on Wednesday, the organisers awarded prizes, including the first prize to Chinese artist Sun Jiangang for the painting Life And Hope Series II.
The second and third prizes were given to artist Huynh Bao of Vietnam for Softness, and to Yuko Nagayama of Japan for Spring.
The organisers also gave two exclusive prizes to Vietnamese artists, including Nguyen Hong Quan for the painting Bep Lanh (Cold Stove) and Tham Trong Hieu for A Little Boy in Ha Giang.
The exhibition remains open until March 19 at Vietnam Watercolour Art on 187 Le Van Sy Street in Phu Nhuan district./.