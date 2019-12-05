World Google refuses to run political ads in Singapore The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said that Google has banned political advertising in Singapore several months ahead of the general election in the Southeast Asian country.​

World Malaysia launches APEC 2020 Malaysia held a ceremony in Cyberjaya town on December 4 to launch the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020, themed “Optimising Human Potential Towards a Future of Shared Prosperity”.

World Cambodia approves three apparel, handbag projects The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) recently approved three investment projects in the handbag and garment sector with a total capital investment of 8.8 million USD, according to the Phnom Penh Post. ​

World Cambodia set to export rice to South Africa Cambodia is set to export rice to South Africa, a new market, in the time ahead as a milled rice exporter has signed an export memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a partner from South Africa.