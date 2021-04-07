Politics South African newswire highlights Vietnam’s new leadership “The Diplomatic Society” newswire of South Africa on April 6 carried an article on the newly-elected leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State.

Politics Vietnam suggests cooperation with US in COVID-19 vaccine production Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc held phone talks with Ami Bera, a Democratic congressman representing California and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation at the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on April 5.

Politics Leaders of countries, WEF congratulate new leaders of Vietnam Leaders of Cambodia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russia, Algeria, Kuwait, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) on April 6 extended congratulations to the new State and Government leaders of Vietnam.