Society Vietnam rejects Amnesty International’s information Foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on December 3 rejected the latest information of the Amnesty International, saying social platforms like Facebook have become tools for the repression of free expression in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam yet to conduct commercial flights repatriating overseas Vietnamese: Spokesperson There will be temporarily no commercial flights to bring home overseas Vietnamese who voluntarily pay for quarantine fees, foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on December 3.

Society Photo exhibition marks 60 years of Vietnam-Cuba friendship A photo exhibition commemorating the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties (December 2) is underway at the National Library José Martí in Havana, Cuba.

Society Da Nang hosts UK Education and Technology Roadshow The UK Education and Technology Roadshow 2020 was held in the central city of Da Nang on December 3, attracting the participation of nearly 1,000 local high school and university students.