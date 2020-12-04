Int’l workshop to promote women’s role in promoting peace
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN will jointly host an international workshop on enhancing the role of women in building and promoting peace, in the in-person and online formats on December 7-9.
National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will address the Hanoi event.
Five plenary sessions and four workshops to be held in the framework of the event will review the implementation of Resolution 1325 of the UN Security Council (UNSC) over the last 20 years, point out difficulties and challenges facing the task, and propose orientations for policy and action coordination of the international community in the coming time.
The event will also include exhibitions introducing Vietnam’s efforts and achievements, as well as international assistance for the country in overcoming consequences of bombs and mines left over from war, and promoting the Southeast Asian nation's policy on ensuring gender equality, and the participation and contribution of women in national defence and construction.
The workshop expects to see the participation of about 150-200 international delegates, including senior officials from the UN and its member countries, outstanding women operating in promoting peace, security and gender equality, scholars, as well as those from UN organiations in Vietnam, financial institutes, and non-governmental organisations.
Representatives from various ministries, the Government Office, Party Committees and agencies of the NA, as well as friendship organisations will represent Vietnam at the event./.